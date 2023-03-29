Upmarket pie brand Pieminister is launching lighter “Mediterranean-inspired” range made from filo pastry.

A trio of pies – Light as a Feta, Souk Chook and Maroc Star – will hit chillers in mid-May (rsp: £4.85/230g).

Light as a Feta comprises spinach, feta cheese, kale, lemon, and garlic. Souk Chook, meanwhile, contains free-range British chicken, harissa, red pepper, and chickpeas. Finally, vegan variant Maroc Star contains Moroccan-spiced carrots, spinach, and chickpeas.

The ingredients in each pie were “chosen for their health benefits” to create an “appetising, balanced and nutritious meal for health-conscious consumers”, said Pieminister.

As a result, the pies are high in protein and weigh in at fewer than 400 calories each.

They will roll into selected Waitrose stores on 17 May, available on an introductory promotion of two pies for £7.50 until 6 June, and into Pieminister restaurants from 1 June.

The recipes were created “to tempt even the most dedicated non-pie eaters into a Pieminister restaurant or the supermarket pie aisle,” said the brand.

Pieminister founder Jon Simon said: “With summer on its way, it’s the perfect time to launch a range of pies that taste just as good eaten cold as hot.”

It comes after the brand launched its onion bhaji-topped, curry-filled ‘Tikka to Ride’ pie into Waitrose in January.