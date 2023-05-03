Pladis looks set to grow its portfolio of better-for-you biscuits with the launch of Jacob’s Wholesomes.

It has applied to register the name a trademark with the Intellectual Property Office under class 30, covering crackers and crispbreads.

While Pladis declined to comment on a potential launch, the activity points to a continuation of efforts by the supplier to add healthier options.

In April 2022, Pladis launched the HFSS-compliant Jacob’s Mini Cheddars Nibblies in Cheddar & Smoked Paprika and Double Gloucester & Chive. They contain 30% less fat than regular Mini Cheddars and provide 75kcals per portion.

A reformulation of Jacob’s Twiglets came a month later to make the snack non-HFSS, with the new recipe containing 60% less salt.

The innovations preceded a walk-out at Jacob’s Aintree factory over pay in November, leaving supermarket shelves empty of Cream Crackers and other savoury biscuits in the run-up to Christmas.

The brand then closed the year with a 2.1% fall in value sales, while volumes plunged 13% [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2022].

Pladis has also been investing in giving its sweet biscuits a healthy makeover.

It debuted McVitie’s Rich Tea Delights in March 2022, providing 30% less sugar than the standard version.

McVitie’s Wholesense Digestives followed in June, with 30% less sugar and 50% more fibre than their core counterparts.

By the end of 2022, the two lines were worth a combined £1.8m [NIQ].