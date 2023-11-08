Premier Foods has added four limited-edition products across its Bisto, Paxo and Oxo brands in the run-up to Christmas.

They are: Paxo Vegan Pork Sausage Meat Flavour Stuffing; Paxo Vegan Chicken & Bacon Flavour Stuffing (both rsp: £2/170g); Oxo Succulent Turkey Stock Pots (rsp: £2/six), and Bisto Best Chicken & Cranberry Gravy Granules (rsp: £3/150g).

It has also brought back three previous limited editions for Bisto: Pigs in Blankets Gravy Granules (190g), Best Turkey Flavour Gravy Granules (150g) and Crispy Roast Potato Seasoning (60g).

They have rolled into Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and convenience stores.

“Both the new limited-edition launches, as well as the return of festive favourites, ensure that consumers can choose the perfect accompaniment to their main meal with a selection of flavour profiles and vegan options,” said Mark Alldred, Premier Foods marketing director for flavours and seasonings.

The launches come as Premier Foods has made concerted efforts to expand the repertoire its flavours and seasonings range, in a bid to boost its appeal to younger shoppers.

It added a duo of vegetarian dry mixes for potato rostis under its Paxo range in September, for instance, following the launch of Meat Free Mixes in 2022 and Veggie Fillers in 2021.

In July, Premier Foods added a range of seasonings specifically designed for roast potatoes and roast chicken under its Bisto brand, to “inspire home cooks”.