Viral US brand Prime looks poised to capitalise on its enormous success in soft drinks by embarking on a major expansion into a wealth of other categories.

It has applied to register its logo with the Intellectual Property Office across several classes, including class three for shower gels and laundry products; class five covering therapeutic CBD preparations and substances; classes 32 and 33 for beers, wines and spirits; and class 34 covering vaping equipment.

Prime had not responded to requests as The Grocer went to press.

This is not the first time the brand’s trademark activity has hinted at a portfolio expansion.

As reported by The Grocer in March, Prime applied to register its logo with the IPO under class five for supplements and protein bars.

The latest activity comes as value sales of Prime’s Hydration and Energy ranges have reached a combined £131.1m, The Grocer’s Top Products Survey 2023 shows [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September].

Having landed in the UK in summer 2022, Prime’s £130.5m gain this year is the largest of any soft drink – enough to secure it the number four slot in the sports & energy drinks ranking.

The brand – which was founded by YouTube influencers KSI and Logan Paul, and made its US debut in January 2022 – quickly became a viral sensation in the UK, after securing its first retail listing in Asda in June 2022.

Demand outstripped supply and videos of shoppers fighting over the drinks in stores circulated on social media.

Cases of price gouging by some retailers later became apparent, with Wakey Wines owner Mohammad Azar Nazir briefly banned from TikTok in January 2023 after pushing Prime Energy at £100 a can in his West Yorkshire convenience store.