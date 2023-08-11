Quorn has announced the launch of Quorn Tomato & Mozzarella Escalopes and Quorn Mini Vegan Sausage Rolls into freezer aisles.

Both launches will also be the first meat-free products to include NaviLens technology to make the range more accessible to blind and visually impaired shoppers.

The Tomato & Mozzarella Escalopes (rsp: £2.65/240g) will roll out from 12 August in Asda, then Tesco and Morrisons stores.

They are made of mycoprotein topped with tomato and mozzarella sauce, and coated in breadcrumbs, created to offer more variety and flavour choice to meat-free.

“Easy and convenient meat-free meal occasions are on the rise,” said Gill Riley, marketing director at Quorn Foods UK. “With this new launch, we have an opportunity to bring more people into the category by providing simple, tasty, value-for-money meat-free swaps, for the meals consumers know and love.”

Quorn Mini Vegan Sausage Rolls (rsp: £3.50/500g), made of Quorn sausage filling wrapped in vegan pastry, will be available on 20 August in Asda with further rollouts in Morrisons and Sainsbury’s later this year.

“The new Mini Sausage Rolls are our first snacking launch in the frozen category and a great opportunity for retailers to provide more vegan options around social occasions and seasonal events,” said Riley.

These are the first two products are the first of 42 SKUs that will carry NaviLens QR codes over the next 12 months from the brand.

The barcodes used for NaviLens technology allow information on the ingredients, preparation instructions and recycling information to all be heard aloud through a shopper’s mobile device.

“We’re really proud to be the first meat-free brand to add NaviLens technology to our packaging,” said Riley. “As category leaders, we want to make our products as widely accessible as possible.

“NaviLens technology is a huge step in the journey towards making things like the weekly food shop a more inclusive and smoother experience for the visually impaired,” she added.

The barcodes can be read by smartphone devices up to 12 times further away than standard QR codes and with no focus required, eliminating the need for the shopper to know the exact location of the code.

Marc Powell, head of accessibility innovation at the Royal National Institute of Blind People, said: “We’re delighted that Quorn is introducing NaviLens technology onto their product packaging.

“This is a positive step in making products accessible for blind and partially sighted people and ensuring they have the same access and choice as our sighted peers.”