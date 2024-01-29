British rapper Aitch has launched a fizzy water brand called Syps.

The Syps range comprises strawberry, peach and lemon & lime flavoured fizzy waters. The zero-sugar, zero-calorie range of drinks (rsp: £1.50/330ml) will launch in 1,200 Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores this week.

Aitch – real name Harrison Armstrong – said he was inspired to launch Syps after struggling to drink more water and overcome a “fizzy drink addiction”.

Frustrated with “the lack of credible alternatives” in the market, he enlisted a British flavour house to develop Syps – a range of drinks that had “all the flavour standard and fizz sensation of a fizzy drink but none of the sugary downside”.

“I needed to drink more water but was addicted to fizzy drinks,” Armstrong said. “Water just wasn’t hitting the spot in the same way. So, I thought why not make the best fizzy flavoured water in the world?”

Andrew Staniland, group buying director at Iceland Foods & The Food Warehouse, added: “We’re excited that Syps is now available in our stores and can’t wait for our customers and fans of Aitch to get their hands on this hydrating, zero-sugar, zero-calorie drink for the very first time.”

To mark Syps’ retail debut. Armstrong is to launch a “Fizzy Drink Free” challenge in February, nominating two celebrity peers to quit carbonated drinks for a month. These peers would in turn nominate two others to do the same, helping to “build a social movement towards healthier hydration”, according to the rapper.

It comes with Iceland in the midst of a spate of new product development.

Over the past year, the retailer has invested in improving its full shop offer and broadening its brand appeal beyond budget frozen food.

In 2022, it was chosen to be the exclusive retail launch partner for Furocity, the energy drinks, gum and bars brand developed by boxing champion Tyson Fury.