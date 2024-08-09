Heineken is to launch a rum-based brand extension from Red Stripe in the UK.

Rum Stripe by Red Stripe comprises a trio of 7.5% abv ready-to-drink cocktails in Rum Punch, Cherry & Cranberry and Pineapple & Coconut (rsp: £2.75/250ml). They will land via wholesale and convenience from 12 August.

All three SKUs are vegan-friendly, with no artificial flavours or colours.

The extension, first launched by the brand in Jamaica before being rolled out to the US last year, would allow “consumers to recreate the experience of rum cocktail drinking culture at home for the first time”, Heineken UK (HUK) said.

In the US, the Rum Stripe lineup comprises Rum Punch, Rum Mojito, and Coconut & Pineapple. The drinks carry a higher abv of 9%.

To tie in with the launch, Rum Stripe will appear at Notting Hill Carnival later this month. Festival staff would take part in sampling activity, while goodie bags would be handed out to attendees, HUK said.

Local convenience stores would also be given “gifted branded decorations and PoS materials,” it added.

The launch comes as HUK looks to expand beyond its core beer and cider offering. Last year, the supplier took a minority stake in Ellie Goulding’s Served RTD brand.

The brand – created by Goulding and brothers Dean and Ryan Ginsberg in 2020 – produces a range of 8% abv canned cocktails and 4% abv hard seltzers.

“By investing in categories outside of traditional beer and cider, we can leverage the strength of our popular brands to introduce innovative drinks that consumers can trust will deliver on quality,” said HUK head of ‘Beyond Beer’ Katie Park.

Seeing well-known brands move into new categories and formats would inspire “curiosity and excitement”, Park predicted.

This would – in turn – help retailers “grow their sales and drive footfall,” she added.