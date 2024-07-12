Ritter Sport has added a range of dual-flavoured milk chocolate bars.

Called Duo, the range comprises three 218g bars “split half and half” with different cream fillings, each featuring two “perfectly paired flavours”.

Sweet ‘n’ Salty combines Caramel Crush, filled with caramel cream and salted butter biscuits, and Big Brownie, featuring brownie cream.

Crunchy brings together Crispy Cream, featuring a hazelnut cream and cornflake filling, and Choco Crunch, which contains cocoa cream, chunks of macaroon and roasted hazelnut.

Finally, Coffee boasts a combination of Milky Macchiato, with coffee cream and Madagascan vanilla, and Crunchy Coffee, containing cocoa cream and caramelised coffee pieces.

Duo bars offered “a distinctive double chocolate experience” that would appeal to families, friends and couples, said Ritter Sport.

They have hit Sainsbury’s shelves with an rsp of £3.50 each.

The bars were “a game-changer”, said Ritter Sport UK & Ireland MD Benedict Daniels, who claimed they offered “valuable trade-up opportunities for customers by capturing the hearts of a younger, more dynamic audience compared to standard block chocolate”.

They are being supported by Ritter Sport’s new brand-building platform, ‘World of More’, which launched in May.

The platform is home to Don Choco, “a loveable sloth character”, who “passionately promotes Ritter Sport” and its wholly owned cocoa farm.