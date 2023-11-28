Rowse has quietly launched a maple syrup brand into Sainsbury’s.

Billed as a “dark syrup with a robust flavour”, Maple Crest was manufactured in Quebec by fifth-generation syrup makers.

A 250g bottle hit Sainsbury’s shelves last month (rsp: £4) with a 330g format set to launch into the discounters imminently.

It follows Rowse owner Valeo Foods’ acquisition of Quebec-based maple syrup manufacturer Les Industries Bernard & Fils Ltd in May 2022, which saw premium maple syrup brand Buckwud join its portfolio.

According to Rowse senior brand manager Samantha MacNamara, Maple Crest would “complement” the current Buckwud offering, allowing Valeo Foods “to bring 100% pure Canadian maple syrup to more UK consumers at a very keen price point”.

MacNamara said she believed Maple Crest would “go down really well with shoppers looking to combine great flavour, quality and value”.

At the time of writing, Buckwud Classic Canadian Maple Syrup 250g had a shelf price of £6 in all the traditional big four supermarkets – making it 50% pricier per unit than Maple Crest.

