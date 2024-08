Saint Agur has relaunched its Blue Whipped SKU.

The product (rsp: £2.50/130g), which is a combination of cream cheese and Saint Agur Blue Cheese, was originally sold as Blue Delice.

The brand said it was milder than its other products and had a mousse-like whipped texture which was “popular among cream cheeses at the moment”.

It has also been launched in newly designed packaging.

The product will be available in Waitrose and Ocado from 12 October.