Pizza Express has teamed up with Schwartz to launch a trio of pasta recipe mixes inspired by its most popular restaurant dishes.

They are Spicy Beef & Pepper Pasta Bake 30g, Garlic & Basil Creamy Pasta 35g and Tomato & Herb Pasta Bake 32g (each rsp: £1.19).

Spicy Beef & Pepper Pasta Bake was inspired by the dining chain’s Sloppy Giuseppe pizza. It features a blend of garlic, green bell pepper and chilli.

Garlic & Basil Creamy Pasta, meanwhile, takes cues from the restaurant brand’s Pollo Pesto Pasta dish.

Finally, Tomato & Herb offered the “classic flavours” of Pizza Express’ Margherita pizza and was “equally delicious”, according to the brand.

Each serves-four mix features “simple” instructions on the back of pack to prepare a meal in 20 minutes.

They have rolled into over 400 Morrisons stores nationwide with additional listings planned for the coming weeks.

“We are delighted to be launching these delicious, budget-friendly and incredibly convenient new recipe mixes,” said Pizza Express retail director Richard Mills.

“Pasta remains a go-to midweek option for so many Brits, and alongside the option to buy our pasta ready-made via retail, these high-quality recipe mixes mean families can have fun enjoying making some of our most famous flavours in their own kitchens.”

