Walkers has added two “classic flavours with a modern twist” to its Sensations lineup to drive the brand’s appeal to shoppers aged 55 and over.

Mature Cheddar & Chilli Chutney and Crushed Sea Salt & Black Peppercorn are both HFSS compliant.

They were developed specifically to appeal to generation X and baby boomers, based on the insight that 89% of the over-55 age demographic prefer classic crisp flavours [Kantar Worldpanel 2023].

Both variants will roll into retailers this month, in 40g grab bags (rsp: £1) and 150g sharing bags (rsp: £1.25).

Crushed Sea Salt & Black Peppercorn will also hit shelves in a 65g PMP (£1.25).

“We know that consumers continue to look for premium products to treat themselves with, despite the current economic challenges,” said Walkers senior marketing director Wayne Newton.

“With the launch of these new products, we wanted to tap into those classic favourite flavours of cheese and salt and add in a bit of a modern twist through the addition of chilli chutney and black peppercorn to offer something a little different.

“Not only will this allow us to recruit a wider demographic to the brand, but our NPD will also support retailers in maximising sales around sharing occasions, offering well-loved flavours that are sure to be a hit with shoppers,” Newton added.

The launch will be supported by in-store displays and off-shelf features.

It forms part of Walkers’ ambition to make snacks that are non-HFSS or sold in portions of under 100 calories comprise 50% of its sales by 2025.