Shaken Udder has announced the launch of range of Protein Milkshakes.

The shakes contain 20g of protein and are available in chocolate and strawberry flavours, made of Belgian chocolate and real strawberries.

They will initially launch in Sainsbury’s on 10 April and are ambient, making them suitable for convenience as well as grocery multiples.

The British milkshake brand said it had used its expertise in real ingredients to bring an everyday protein milkshake to the market that “tastes incredible and contains no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners”.

“We identified a clear need for a mainstream protein brand within the milkshake category that still delivers exceptional taste,” said co-founder Andrew Howie. “Our target shoppers aren’t focused on functional gains but they are seeking a nutritious treat with a boost of protein.”

The brand pointed to research that showed 12% of people have changed their diet over the past year to consume more protein and additionally that the UK protein market is set to grow by nearly 30% in the next five years.

Shaken Udder said it was now worth £30.2m in retail sales value growth, and was growing ahead of the category at 25.5% year on year.

“Our new range of protein shakes will meet the needs of consumers looking for delicious flavour and real ingredients, with a 20g protein hit,” said Jo Abram, marketing director of Shaken Udder. “A recent study we conducted shows that 70% of consumers recognise us for our ‘good quality ingredients’ and over 60% for our ‘premium’ shakes.”