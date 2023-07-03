Kingsland Drinks has expanded its Spanish wine brand Campaneo with a Sauvignon Blanc and new bag-in-box format.

It has poured its existing Tempranillo (13.5% abv) and the new Sauvignon Blanc varietal (12% abv) into the 2.25-litre bag-in-box format (rsp: £15.19). They will hit Morrisons shelves on 7 August.

Sauvignon Blanc will also be available in a standard 75cl bottle (rsp: £6), rolling into Morrisons on 10 July as part of the retailer’s ‘two for £10’ promotion on wines.

All three SKUs responded to an “increasing consumer thirst” for Spanish wines and eco-friendly packaging options, said Kingsland Drinks senior brand manager Jade Fowles.

“With the backdrop of the cost of living crisis, today’s consumers are shopping more cautiously, with value wines becoming more important to the category,” Fowles added.

The launch will be supported by consumer PR and influencer campaigns, including Campaneo’s ongoing partnership with Miguel Barclay (the Instagram chef behind #OnePoundMeals).

It comes after Kingsland Drinks unveiled plans to invest a six-figure sum into upping its production capabilities for bag-in-box by 50% in 2021, allowing it to pack more than 28 million litres of wine in the format per year.

In the same year, Nice and Spar both poured their wines into bag-in-box formats to tap increased demand.