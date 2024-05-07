Plant-based brand Squeaky Bean has added a hoisin duck-style pancake kit and a range of meat alternative snacks.

The meal kit (rsp: £4/200g), intended to serve two, comprises Squeaky Bean’s duck-style pieces made from wheat protein and pea protein, eight pancakes and hoisin sauce.

Squeaky Bean’s duck-style pieces launched into foodservice in 2022, via a tie-up with Yo Sushi.

This latest launch into grocery would allow shoppers to enjoy a “restaurant-quality meal at home” in three minutes, it said.

Squeaky Bean has also added a range of meat alternative snacks: Southern Fried Straws, Duck & Hoisin Style Bites, and BBQ Pork Style Rolls (all rsp: £3/180g).

Southern Fried Straws include chicken-style pieces, coated breadcrumbs and seasoned with herbs and spices.

Duck & Hoisin Style Bites are seasoned with five spice, dipped in hoisin sauce and breadcrumbs.

BBQ Pork Style Rolls are seasoned with smoked paprika, cayenne pepper and herbs, and wrapped in puff pastry.

All four products contain will roll into selected Tesco stores on 13 May.

“When we spotted demand for both meal kits and plant-based snacks, we knew we could use our expertise to add value to the category and bring excitement to more eating occasions,” said Squeaky Bean marketing controller Becky Youseman.

It comes after the Compleat Food Group-owned brand made its frozen debut at the start of 2024, with Seasoned Chicken Style Pieces and Steak Style Strips.