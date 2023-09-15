St Pierre is launching a duo of multipack Belgian waffle SKUs into Asda.

Belgian Waffles with Butter and Belgian Waffles with Chocolate Chips (both rsp: £3.50/six) will hit shelves in 360 of the retailer’s stores on 25 September.

They were made in Belgium, using a traditional recipe with sugar pearls to add “an authentic caramelisation and crunch”.

Each waffle is individually wrapped “for easy on-the-go snacking” and they are free from artificial colours and preservatives.

While these were the brand’s first multipack waffles in the UK, it launched a similar product into Walmart in the US at the end of 2022.

“Waffle consumption increased in 2020 with the arrival of lockdown and greater demand for variety in breakfast and at-home snacking,” said Lauren Meadows, head of UK brands at St Pierre Groupe.

“Those consumers are still looking for elevated meals and St Pierre Belgian Waffles will appeal to the increased number of adults looking for indulgence.”

The launch will be supported with mass sampling, and a marketing campaign including influencer partnerships.

It comes after St Pierre was forced to recall several batches of pains au chocolat last month due to the possible presence of mould.