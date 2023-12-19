World foods supplier Surya Foods has launched a DTC service aimed at expanding the repertoire of home cooks.

Called The World Food Box, each delivery includes the store cupboard ingredients required to create six traditional recipes from a specific world cuisine.

Each box also contains a range of popular snacks and treats from the country in question.

A one-off delivery costs £35, a three-month subscription costs £30 per month and a year-long subscription costs £27 per month.

The first box, available now, is themed around Indian cuisine and aims to cater to “increasingly adventurous” UK shoppers.

The project was the result of three years’ development, according to Surya Foods, whose portfolio includes Laila, Thai Dragon and Sun Hee.

Global food was “hotter than ever”, said Surya Foods MD Harry Dulai, adding that world cuisines were “regularly trending on social media platforms like TikTok from challenge videos of the latest fiery Korean ramen to novelty Taiwanese bubble tea”.

“We are delighted to give UK consumers easy access to these increasingly popular cuisines, as well as open their eyes to some new ones,” Dulai added.

It comes after retailers have been shaking up their ranges to capitalise on shoppers’ growing appetite for global cuisines.

Tesco unveiled a pan-Asian inspired party food range ahead of Christmas after claiming it had “seen shoppers turn away from traditional British party food classics”.

In October, Ocado expanded its Korean range with 50 products in response to trending search terms on its site.

Waitrose launched a 26-strong Japanese-style own-label range in September, called Japan Menyu, following a “significant growth in customer demand” for the cuisine.