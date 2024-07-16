Tenzing has debuted what it claims is the “world’s strongest natural energy drink”.

Super Natural Energy Fiery Mango (rsp: TBC/250ml) has launched via the brand’s web store, on Amazon and in Holland & Barrett stores.

The NPD contains 200mg of caffeine sourced from green coffee and green tea, functional ingredients including cordyceps mushrooms and magnesium, as well as vitamin C and electrolytes.

Although other energy drinks in the US, including Bang, Rockstar Xdurance and Celsius Heat, contain up to 300mg of caffeine per single serve, these drinks are sold in larger, 16oz (473ml) containers.

Fiery Mango contains 80mg of caffeine per 100ml serving, more than two-and-a-half times that of Red Bull (30mg/100ml). Tenzing’s core ‘Natural Energy’ proposition, meanwhile, contains 32mg of caffeine per 100ml.

The launch was the “culmination of years of developing all-natural energy drinks, using only powerful, plant-based ingredients”, said Tenzing.

Super Natural Energy was “designed to meet the demands of anyone in need of a powerful energy boost – from athletes to busy office workers”, it added.

Huib van Bockel, Tenzing’s CEO, said launching the plant-based energy drink was the category’s “most significant innovation since the inception of Tenzing”.

“Super Natural Energy isn’t just about an energy boost, it’s about tapping into the advantages of cordyceps mixed with magnesium, vitamin C, electrolytes and natural caffeine,” he added.

Van Bockel last month said he was in favour of Labour’s plans to clamp down on the sale of highly caffeinated energy drinks to under-16s, insisting Tenzing’s drinks were aimed at consumers aged over 20.

The brand – founded in 2016 by van Bockel, a former marketing director at Red Bull, is sold across the traditional big four, as well as in Waitrose, Co-op, and on Ocado.