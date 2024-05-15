Tesco has added a legion of branded and own label ready meals, in a major shake-up of its chilled offering.

Leading the revamp is the “plant-led” Root & Soul private label range (£4-£7.50), which features “a collection of flavourful meals, perfect for flexitarians”.

Comprising layered salads, galettes and restaurant-inspired ready meals, Root & Soul aimed to inspire the nation to enjoy more vegetables, said Tesco.

Its launch marked “a true milestone in our dedication to serving our customers’ ever-changing tastes and preferences”, added Cassie Edwards, Tesco head of product direction.

The grocer has also introduced an ‘Indian Banquet’ in-store promotion for Charlie Bigham’s. Shoppers can pick up a curry, side and a rice or naan for two from the brand for £12.50.

As part of the offer, Charlie Bigham’s has added three side dishes: Smoky Tandoori Chicken Wings, Creamy Black Dhal and Buttery Garlic Naan Bread (rsp: £5/240g-496g). All are available on Clubcard promotion.

Tesco has further bolstered its range of Indian-style lines through an exclusive tie-up with Bakkavor.

The manufacturer this week launched a chilled brand called Pinch into the retailer, offering a 12-strong lineup of mains, loaded naans and sides (rsps: from £3).

Restaurant chain The Real Greek, meanwhile, has teamed up with Tesco to launch its first retail range (rsps: £2.25-£7).

The 15-strong offer features a selection of meals, hot and cold mezze and souvlaki meal kits inspired by its menu.

It will be backed by a campaign spanning digital advertising, shopper promotions and social media activity.

Finally, Tesco has brought Fratelli Baretta’s Viva La Mamma Italian brand to the UK, debuting six ready meals in stores (rsps: from £3.50).