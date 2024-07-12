Tesco has launched a new range of own-label non-alcoholic canned drinks.

Tesco Finest Piña Colada Mocktail, Passion Fruit Mocktail, and Mojito Mocktail have hit the retailers’ stores (rsp: £1.29/250ml).

Passion Fruit Mocktail was a “sparkling passion fruit martini-inspired mocktail” made with passion fruit juice and Madagascan vanilla extract, Tesco said.

Piña Colada Mocktail was “a tropical blend of the exotic richness of coconut and tangy pineapple”.

Its Mojito Mocktail, meanwhile, offered “all the flavour of the traditional Cuban punch without the alcohol”.

Alongside the trio, Tesco has also added four-packs of a new Alcohol Free Pink G & Low Calorie Lemonade (rsp: £4/4x250ml).

The carbonated soft drink offered “the perfect balance of fruity raspberry and fragrant citrus flavours with low-calorie lemonade” and was best served over ice and garnished with raspberries and rosemary.

The new alcohol-free drinks had been developed “off the back of booming demand for low & no options”, Tesco said.

Searches for 0% beer on Tesco.com have grown by 220% year on year, while searches for alcohol-free cider and mocktails are up 64% and 107% respectively.

The retailer said it had reported “record-breaking sales of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beer and cider” outside of the Christmas season, with sales surpassing levels seen in Dry January.

“We’ve got a fantastic summer of sport going on this year, and our new non-alcoholic drink launches are perfect for sipping whilst watching all the action,” said Danielle Jack, Tesco product developer. “Particularly with the Euros final taking place on Sunday evening, the products are a great option to enjoy to make sure you still wake up fresh on Monday morning!”

Recognising growing demand for Italian aperitif-style drinks, Tesco has also this summer added Tesco Blood Orange Sprizti – an “aromatic aperitif made with blood orange and bitter herbaceous flavours”.

The wine-based tipple (rsp: £5/75cl) contained six servings and took “the hassle out of getting the ratios of a classic Aperol Spritz right”, the retailer said.