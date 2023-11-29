Tesco looks set to embark on the next stage of its “plant forward” initiative with the launch of a brand called Root & Soul.

The retailer has applied to register the name as a trademark with the Intellectual Property Office under classes 29, 30 and 31, covering a swathe of plant-based products including milk alternatives, seitan, tempeh, and fresh fruit & veg.

Tesco declined to comment on the trademark activity.

However, it comes after the retailer launched a Finest Signature Vegetables range of main dishes in May, as part of what it dubbed its “plant forward” strategy.

At the time of the launch, Tesco director of food product development & innovation Breige Donaghy said: “We see the next stage of our strategy as ‘plant forward’, and our latest range has been developed as we’ve seen a growing demand for veggie options featuring Whole Foods, vegetables and dairy products as the central part of the dish, rather than meat mimics.”

According to Tesco’s research, more than a third (34%) of Brits limit or exclude meat, choosing to follow either Vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian, pescatarian or “climate conscious” diets.

Plans for Root & Soul come as other retailers are making concerted efforts to ramp up their veggie and vegan offerings.

Aldi, for instance, is gearing up to launch dedicated vegetarian brand Veggie Menu. With the with the strapline ‘Vive le veggie’, it will be a spin-off of the discounter’s vegan Plant Menu offer, The Grocer understands.

Last month, Ocado listed meat alternative brand Redefine Meat, which made its UK debut with six products made from soy, pea and wheat proteins.

In October, Asda listed a trio of meat alternative SKUs from plant-based brand Wicked Kitchen, after the supplier ended its five-year exclusivity deal with Tesco.