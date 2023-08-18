Tetley owner Tata Consumer Products has entered breakfast cereals with a range of mueslis made from millet.

Called Joyfull Millets, the brand will debut with three variants: Fruit & Nut, Honey & Nut and Choco & Nut (rsp: £3.50/450g).

Twenty-five per cent of each pack is made up of a mix of millet grains – a “nutritional and environmentally friendly crop that contributes to sustainable farming worldwide”, according to Tata Consumer Products.

The cereals were also high in fibre, a good source of calcium and iron, and had been taste-tested against market leaders, it added.

They will launch exclusively into Tesco on 21 August.

“Outside lower-sugar variants, new flavours and food fortification, we’ve not seen something genuinely different in cereals for some time,” said Tata Consumer Products CMO Sinead McAleese.

“The Joyfull range is very different; its millet base brings a completely new level of crunch to muesli and offers nutritional and sustainability benefits: a big plus for healthier living and planet-aware shoppers.”

The launch will be supported by a marketing push, spanning social media, sampling and PoS.

It comes after the UN named 2023 the ‘International Year of Millets’ in order to raise awareness of their health benefits and sustainability credentials.