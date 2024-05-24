Sustainable paper goods brand The Cheeky Panda has ramped up its portfolio ahead of summer with the value Festival Essentials Bundle – a selection pack of its personal care and household lines.

Available from the brand’s website, it features one pack each of Biodegradable Unscented Bamboo Facial Wipes, Bamboo Tissues, Bamboo Pocket Tissues, Biodegradable Handy Wipes, Multicoloured Bamboo Straws and Biodegradable Baby Wipes. There is also a four-pack of Bamboo Toilet Tissue, two Bamboo Kitchen Rolls and a furry panda hat.

Sold separately, the products in the £24.99 bundle – aimed at the 6.5 million Brits predicted to attend festivals this summer – would be worth £54.99, said The Cheeky Panda. Its aim was to “encourage all festival-goers to embrace bamboo and attend in the cheekiest and most sustainable way possible”. It would also take “the hassle out of packing core essentials alongside boots, sun cream and cheeky festival attire for all weather conditions”.

“Festivals are one of the best parts of British summertime and it’s a time when we’re outside in nature and can have a cheeky time with people you love,” added Julie Chen, The Cheeky Panda CEO. “With millions of people going to festivals this year, we wanted to make it as easy as possible to attend in the most sustainable way by using products made from our favourite sustainable material bamboo, and to take the stress out of packing.

“If every festival-goer switched to using FSC-certified, such as The Cheeky Panda bamboo-based products that are biodegradable, it would make a huge positive impact to our planet.”

It comes after The Cheeky Panda last month unveiled a nine-pack of its three-ply Natural Colour Bamboo Toilet Tissue. It is available from its site at £36 for five – a total of 45 rolls – while a single unit (rsp: £7.50) is listed by Ocado.s

