Bakkavor-owned brand The Delicious Dessert Company has expanded its portfolio with two new ranges.

It has added a duo of cheesecake fingers (rsp: £3.75/2x95g): Cookies & Cream and Millionaires.

Cookies & Cream, which features a cocoa biscuit crumb, is a vanilla cheesecake mixed with cookie pieces and topped with chocolate ganache and cookie chunks.

Millionaires, meanwhile, is a sticky toffee chocolate cheesecake mixed with shortcake pieces. It is also topped with chocolate ganache, with a sprinkle of caramel curls.

The pot desserts range (rsp: £2.75/2x100g), named Pot O’Licious, will debut with Chocolate & Caramel and Zesty Lemon variants.

Chocolate & Caramel comprises chocolate mousse layered with caramel sauce and hand-topped with chocolate chunks.

Zesty Lemon, meanwhile, features lemon cream layered with lemon curd and topped with white chocolate chunks.

All four desserts will hit Asda chillers on 29 April. The Pot O’Licious desserts will also launch into Tesco on 13 May.

“We are delighted to be adding these delicious new products to our popular range of Yum Yums and Eclairs, which have been so well received nationwide,” said Claire Smith, head of insight at The Delicious Dessert Company.

“As with all the existing and forthcoming products in its range, the Delicious Dessert Company remains committed to reinventing dessert classics for the more adventurous tastebuds of a younger generation,” Smith added.