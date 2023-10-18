The Gym Kitchen has debuted a range of high-protein desserts.

It has launched a trio of cheesecake desserts: Salted Caramel, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream (rsp: £3.75/2x90g).

Each 90g pot contains 11g of protein and under 190 calories.

It has also unveiled a trio of single-serve yoghurts in Salted Caramel, Banoffee and Cherry Bakewell variants (rsp: £1.25/200g).

All six products have launched into Tesco.

They offered “a creamy, indulgent eat, whilst maintaining a healthy nutritional balance with quality, clean ingredients”, according to the brand.

Known for its healthier ready meals and grain pouches, a foray into desserts was “a major step” in The Gym Kitchen’s growth plans via NPD across adjacent categories, it added.

“We are incredibly excited about this move into a completely new category for The Gym Kitchen, after what has been a phenomenal year for the brand,” said founder Segun Akinwoleola.

Akinwoleola said he was “just getting started with our journey into new adjacent categories – watch this space”.

The Gym Kitchen was one of four black-owned fmcg challenger brands to secure £100k worth of free airtime and business support last month, as part of a scheme by Channel 4 and Lloyds Bank.

It recently expanded its range of chilled ready meals with Chicken & Mushroom Fettuccine and relaunched its Chicken Paella with a “more generous” 400g serving.