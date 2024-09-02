The Gym Kitchen has launched a duo of high-protein pancakes.

Maple and Banana are enriched with wheat and pea protein, and provide 26g and 24g protein respectively per 200g pack (rsp: £2/4x50g).

They have launched in Tesco today and will roll into Sainsbury’s on 23 September.

They are targeted at “healthy lifestylers looking for a nutritious start or wholesome boost throughout the day”.

The Gym Kitchen founder Segun Akinwoleola said this was “a natural stretch for the brand”.

“Our consumers have been asking for us to launch a pancake range for a while, so we are delighted to share this offer with them,” Akinwoleola added.

“We’re on a mission to expand our offer to a broader target audience of health-focused foodies, catering for different meal occasions.”

This latest launch comes after The Gym Kitchen expanded its range of chilled ready meals with Chicken & Mushroom Fettuccine, and relaunched its Chicken Paella with a “more generous” 400g serving in September.

It then debuted a trio of high-protein cheesecake desserts in October, followed by a range of wraps and Chicken Bites in January.

Akinwoleola last year secured £100k worth of airtime for his brand as part of Channel 4’s Black in Business initiative.

