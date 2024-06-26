The Sidemen’s cereal brand Best has hit Morrisons shelves today, having rolled into Iceland and The Food Warehouse last week.

Both HFSS-compliant variants, Choco Crunch and Caramel Gold (rsp: £2/375g), are available in each of the retailers’ stores.

The Sidemen is a YouTube collective, of which Prime co-founder KSI is a member. It teamed up with Mornflake to launch Best in March, to much fanfare.

Having already teased the launch on social media, the Sidemen recruited professional darts player Luke Littler to launch an advertising campaign in March.

The ad, which depicts Littler tucking into a bowl of Best Cereal while throwing three bullseyes, has been viewed over 10 million times to date, according to Best.

It appears to have paid off. Best claims to have sold 180,000 boxes of cereal in its first few weeks and 500,000 boxes in its first three months.

“The Morrisons announcement is adding yet another string to the Best brand’s bow,” said the Sidemen’s manager Jordan Schwarzenberger.

“The team has worked hard to create a cereal that is loved by all ages, and it seems to be working.”

Schwarzenberger said the Sidemen had been “flooded with fans complimenting the cereal and asking where else they can get their hands on it, so when Morrisons showed an interest, it was a no-brainer”.

The Sidemen launched an exclusive frozen food range into Iceland earlier this month.

Called Sides, the 15-strong range includes sauces, chicken wings, BBQ ribs, onion rings and cheese bites, all inspired by dishes sold at the Sidemen’s casual dining chain of the same name.