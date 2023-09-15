Tilda has expanded beyond rice with a range of microwaveable side dishes containing veg and pulses.

Called Tasty Sides, the range will debut with four variants inspired by global cuisines: Mexican Fajita, Thai Green Curry, Indian Black Dhal and Chinese Black Bean (rsp: £1.99/250g).

Mexican Fajita contains a mix of beans, sweetcorn, and red pepper in a “fiery, smoky tomato sauce”; Thai Green Curry, meanwhile, comprises mung beans, red pepper and carrots in green curry sauce; Indian Black Dhal contains black lentils, spinach, carrots and lentils; and Chinese Black Bean is a blend of black beans, red pepper and onion.

Each of the four SKUs provides one of the recommended 5 a day, weighs in at under 250 calories and is high in fibre.

Requiring “minimal effort for maximum flavour”, the sides could be combined with rice or other accompaniments to create “a convenient yet delicious and nutritious meal”, said Tilda.

They will roll into Tesco, Ocado and Amazon Fresh in October.

“Making our first-ever move into non-rice-based products in the UK is a major milestone for Tilda,” said the brand’s head of marketing Anna Beheshti.

The NPD was “a game-changer that meets consumer demand for taste, health, convenience, and versatility – at a competitive price point”, she added.

Its launch will be supported by a marketing push, spanning social media advertising and in-store activations – including online banners and aisle fins.