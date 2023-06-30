Toblerone is set to get posher with the addition of Toblerone Truffles aimed at gifting.

The premium product (rsp: £6.09/180g) comprises individually wrapped diamond-shaped truffles made of Toblerone chocolate around a “velvety centre” with tiny pieces of crunchy honey & almond nougat.

Packed in a gold & red box, it delivered “the iconic high quality of a classic Toblerone product”, brand owner Mondelez said.

Toblerone Truffles will be available from Monday (3 July), designed to “to help grocers grow their premium gifting segment, worth £384m”, the supplier added.

The new confectionery aimed “to recruit gen Z adults and millennials, who have shown an appetite for a slice of indulgence within the premium chocolate segment”, said Mondelez. “This is shown in consumer testing, with 83% of consumers agreeing they would probably or definitely buy due to the variety of textures and iconic taste.”

As such, Toblerone Truffles were “well-positioned to give a decadent touch to the festive season this year”.

The launch will be backed by a push with the strapline ‘Diamond Shaped, Never Square’ across media and PR activity, backed by in-store support to drive visibility.

Claire Kamara, brand manager for Toblerone at Mondelez, said Toblerone Truffles had “achieved a spot in the top 10% of all Mondelez tested concepts in the past three years, making it the perfect seasonal gift and helping retailers to drive premium sales and trade-up with a remarkable and distinctive addition to their Christmas and all-year-round offering”.