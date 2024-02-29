Unilever has unveiled Tresemmé Lamellar Shine, a six-strong haircare range designed to “revolutionise haircare at home”.

It comprises shampoo, conditioner, leave-in cream serum and finishing oil (rsps: £4-£10/50ml-680ml) – all promising an “ultra gloss salon finish”.

The lineup was developed using lamellar technology, a treatment that penetrates hair cuticles. It aligns hair fibres when rinsed, which allowed for “better detangling, alignment, and results in a smoother feel and glossy reflection”, Unilever said. “As the products are water-based, they are more lightweight resulting in an instant smooth and shiny finish.”

Lamellar Shine’s products were complementary, “giving shoppers a reason to trade up to a full Tresemmé haircare regime”, the supplier added. “With 34% of users actively seeking products that deliver shiny hair, and shine-focused products currently representing less than 3% of the market, there is a clear opportunity to fill this gap.”

A supporting campaign will include sponsorship of the Brit Awards’ best new artist category, a TV advert, social media content encompassing an influencer campaign, stylist partnerships and sampling. PoS activity will see aisle fins, “haircare regime educational digital six sheets”, gondolas and branded Tresemmé bays.

“At Tresemmé, our commitment lies in consistently developing professional quality products using cutting-edge technology,” said Carly Burford, Unilever haircare marketing lead for beauty & wellbeing.

“We want to give our consumers a result that matches that professional salon shine. With the new Tresemmé Lamellar Shine range, we’re making every day glossy hair achievable.”