Twinings has launched a range of ‘Fruit Coolers’ designed to be consumed cold.

Available in Peach and Tropical (rsp: £2.49/20-pack), the duo would tap into growing demand for iced and cold tea and infusions, Twinings said.

Containing just four calories per serving, the caffeine-free teas were “specially crafted to be brewed hot and enjoyed chilled”.

They could be prepared by infusing a teabag in 200ml of boiling water for three minutes, before being left to cool and served over ice or with sparkling water added.

They have launched via Amazon and will roll into Waitrose and Tesco from 5 August, and Sainsbury’s from 21 August.

The Peach variant was a “delicate peach-flavoured infusion with rosehips and white hibiscus”. Tropical, meanwhile, was a “pineapple-flavoured infusion with roasted chicory root and orange peel”.

Citing a study of more than 3,000 UK adult consumers of non-alcoholic hot or cold beverages, Twinings said 32% of drinkers had enjoyed iced or cold tea and infusions in the 12 months to November 2023.

“We know consumers are always looking for new, exciting ways to elevate their cold drink experiences – from working at home to drinking with friends,” said Twinings UK & Ireland marketing director Gill Close. “That is why we’re delighted to introduce a new way to enjoy our infusions with Twinings Fruit Coolers.

“This latest investment in the cold drink space reaffirms our long-standing commitment to innovation and evolution – creating the best-tasting drinks for the evolving needs of consumers, and empowering them to take a moment of cool refreshment.”