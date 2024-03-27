Tyrrells is to transition its sharing bags to 25% recycled plastic.

Each of its 150g packs – spanning Lightly Sea Salted, Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar, Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper and Mature Cheddar & Chive – will move to the new packaging as part of a move to reduce the brand’s reliance on virgin plastics.

The updated packs feature a green flash to call out the use of recycled plastic. They will start to hit shelves over the Easter weekend.

“This new packaging innovation is a key milestone for the Tyrrells brand,” said Tyrrells marketing manager Beth Minch.

“Sustainability continues to influence purchase decisions and the new Tyrrells sharing bags will appeal to environmentally conscious consumers,” Minch added.

John Leslie, packaging technology manager at Tyrrells owner KP Snacks said: “As an industry leader, we understand we have a responsibility to drive change.

“We aim to support the use of recycled plastic in our packaging as it becomes available, facilitating the drive towards a circular economy and a more sustainable future.”

The move contributes to Tyrrells owner KP Snacks’ commitments to the UK Plastics Pact and its people & planet targets.

KP Snacks claims to have removed 1,100 tonnes of plastic packaging across its portfolio over the past decade.

This latest update follows an investment by the snacks manufacturer into new flow-wrap equipment, which has helped reduce plastic packaging across Discos, Roysters and Frisps by 35%, effective last month.