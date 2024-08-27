Furocity, the energy and protein brand from British boxer Tyson Fury, has undergone a major brand relaunch, adding five new sugar-free energy drinks and two new protein shakes.

The five zero-sugar energy drinks (rsp: £1/500ml) replace Furocity’s previous four flavours, only one of which was sugar-free. They are: Tropical Thunder, Lemon Blast, Mango Mayhem, Watermelon Twist and Berry Freeze.

Containing 157mg of caffeine, 2,000mg of taurine, 5mg of B6, 5µg of B12, and 30mg of vitamin C per 500ml can, the drinks were “ideal for those seeking enhanced alertness and performance”, Furocity said.

The relaunch came about as “the original products weren’t cutting it”, Fury said. “I’m not the type to sit back and let that slide. I’ve always said I’d stay one step ahead, and that’s exactly what I’m doing with this rebrand.”

A visual overhaul, meanwhile, gave Furocity’s energy drinks a “bold new look” inspired by outfits worn by Fury.

“Each can is a piece of me, capturing my fashion sense and personality in every detail,” the boxer said. “When you pick up a Furocity can, you’re holding a part of my world.”

Furocity’s protein shake range has also been expanded as part of the revamp. Salted Caramel and Banana join Strawberry and Chocolate in the ready-to-drink lineup. Each contains 25g of protein per 235ml bottle.

They were “an ideal post-workout snack or a quick protein boost”, said Furocity.

The full range has rolled out to Iceland and Food Warehouse stores, as well as on Amazon. Further NPD including two new protein bars would roll out in October, the brand added.

Furocity was launched by Fury in February 2022. It extended into caffeinated chewing gum in November 2022, before adding protein bars and protein shakes in July 2023 and February 2024 respectively.