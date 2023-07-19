Ukrainian wine brand Bolgrad is to make its UK debut through an exclusive deal with Kingsland Drinks.

Six variants – Pinot Grigio (12.5% abv), Chardonnay (13% abv), Chardonnay Sukholimansky (12.5% abv), Pinot Noir Rosé (12.5% abv), Cabernet Sauvignon (13.5% abv), and Saperavi (13.5% abv) – will be available to UK retailers next month via the Salford importer and wholesaler.

They were sourced from the Odesa region, an area which was “known for its unique terroirs, diverse range of grapes and growing conditions, microclimates and high-quality wines”, according to Kingsland.

Retail sale prices will be around £10 per 70cl bottle, with a seventh “project wine” – Odesa Black, an alicante bouschet and cabernet sauvignon crossing – joining the range later this year.

The deal was brokered with Bolgrad’s Ukrainian distributor Alcoline.

“This has been a huge endeavour for all parties involved against the backdrop of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” said Kingsland Drinks buying manager Kathryn Glass.

“We’re incredibly proud to play our part in bringing these wines to the UK.

Entering the UK market was “a significant step for us”, Alcoline CEO Vitaly Shmulevich added.

“As Ukrainian wines make their mark in the UK, we’re keen to inspire confidence in the premium quality of our products, owing to over 50 years of experience in wine production,” said Shmulevich.