Healthy snacking brand Urban Fruit has been subsumed into Bear Fruit.

Its baked dried fruit snacks, including Mango, Strawberries and Pineapple, will be relaunched under the Bear brand in September. The products inside the packs will remain unchanged.

Bear currently sells a range of children’s snacks made from fruit, including Yoyos and Fruit Splits.

Both brands are owned by Urban Fresh Foods, which claimed Urban Fruit would “benefit from the high penetration, strong visual identity and category-leading customer share of Bear to upscale exposure, drive brand growth and fuel incrementality”.

The move would “open up even more occasions and ultimately broaden the appeal of the much-loved Bear brand”, said Urban Fresh Foods MD Derren Plows.

“As kids and adults fruit snacking is often merchandised together, there’s a huge opportunity to bridge the gap and encourage shoppers to cross-shop fruit snacks for themselves at the same time as their little ones,” Plows added.

Bear last month expanded its Yoyos range with a Tropical variant.

In April, it rolled out an on-pack promotion on Yoyos multipacks, offering kids aged seven to 11 the chance to win a sleepover at the Natural History Museum.

The following month, it teamed up with Water Babies for an on-pack promotion on Little Paws and Fruit Treasures, offering shoppers the chance to win swimming lessons for their tots.