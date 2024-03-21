US Food supplement powder brand Liquid IV has launched in the UK.

The Unilever-owned Liquid IV– which is the number one powdered hydration brand in the US by value [IRI 52 we 31 December 2023] – has hit Sainsburys and Boots stores.

Its Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder Mix is available in Lemon Lime, Strawberry and Passion Fruit (rsp: from £5/3 sticks).

The sticks, which are designed to be mixed with water, contain seven essential vitamins and minerals. They are vegan and gluten free, and contain no artificial colours and sweeteners.

Consuming them helped to “rapidly replenish electrolytes lost through physical exercise”, Liquid IV said.

Citing Liquid IV survey data that showed 80% of UK residents don’t drink enough water, Jostein Solheim, CEO of Unilever’s ‘health and wellbeing’ division said it was “clear the UK consumers are ready for a science-backed product”.

“We’ve learned from the success in the US and adapted these insights for the UK so that we can support British consumers on their wellbeing journey,” he added,

Unilever acquired Liquid IV in 2020. The brand was founded in California in 2012 by entrepreneur Brandin Cohen.

The launch was the first time a brand in Unilever’s “Health & Wellbeing Collective” had hit the UK market, the fmcg giant said.

The brand’s UK debut would be supported by a marketing campaign from May comprising OOH advertising, influencer activation and sampling, it added.