Alcopop brand VK has launched its zero-sugar spin-off VK & Soda into retail.

Billed as a “light, bubbly” drink with the same “tasty essence” as VK’s core RTDs, a VK & Soda weighs in at 69 calories.

Two 3.4% abv variants – Berries and Lime – are available in 330ml cans (rsp: £1.75).

Berries is based on VK Blue, whereas Lime is inspired by a vodka, lime & soda serve.

They have rolled into Tesco and are available to convenience retailers via wholesalers, including UWG.

The launch follows a trial of 275ml glass and PET bottles across on-trade venues, including NUS, and an insertion in Tesco VK mixed packs that received “overwhelmingly positive feedback”, according to VK.

The drinks would appeal to existing RTD consumers, “as well as attracting a rapidly expanding segment of consumers to the category that opt for beverages with fewer calories”, it added.

VK head of brand Charlie Leaver said he was “absolutely thrilled to release this true innovation for the category – a product enticing the rapidly growing segment of health-conscious consumers, with the full flavour and taste that VK delivers”.

At 3.4% abv, the NPD would appeal to “consumers looking for moderation”, Leaver added.

It comes after VK unveiled a “vibrant” redesign in September, to coincide with university freshers’ weeks nationwide.

Last month (May) it launched its Flavour Vault, offering subscribers access to limited-edition and new variants ahead of their release.