Volvic has rolled out a sparkling version of its Touch of Fruit flavoured water in cans.

Touch of Fruit Sparkling combined “British spring water with delicious natural fruity flavours, bursting with bubbles” according to Volvic.

Single cans in Strawberry and Mango Passion (rsp: £1.15) and multipacks of 4x330ml in Strawberry, Lemon & Lime and Mango Passion (rsp: £3.40), will roll into Tesco and Asda – as well as wholesale and convenience – from 11 March.

All three flavours contain fewer than five calories per 330ml can and are sugar-free.

This isn’t the first time Volvic has attempted to take Touch of Fruit into sparkling water. Bottles in Strawberry & Raspberry and Lemon & Lime flavours were launched by the brand in January 2015 but discontinued after failing to hit a £25m sales target set by brand owner Danone.

The duo were last listed with Asda in May 2017, according to Assosia data.

“As consumers continue to choose health-conscious products, Touch of Fruit Sparkling embraces this trend, offering a delicious and refreshing beverage that is sugar-free without compromising on taste,” said Gemma Morgan, category marketing director for beverages at Danone.

Alongside the NPD, Volvic has also relaunched its Touch of Fruit still water range with a new bottle shape and label design. There is also a new recipe for its bestselling Strawberry variant.

The revamp for Touch of Fruit would “encourage new shoppers to reappraise the flavoured water category”, Morgan said.

It would be backed by a £5m multichannel campaign, she added.