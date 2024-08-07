Walkers has teamed up with Heinz to launch a trio of limited-edition “sandwich inspired” crisp variants.

Sausage Sarnie with Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Cheese Toastie with Heinz Baked Beanz, and Roast Chicken with Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise are all HFSS-compliant.

They will hit shelves on 12 August, each available in 45g grab bags (rsp: £1), 70g price-marked packs (rsp: £1.25) and five-pack multipacks (rsp: £1.65).

Cheese Toastie with Heinz Baked Beanz 45g grab bags will be exclusive to Tesco.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the iconic brand, Heinz, to support retailers in offering innovative, taste-led NPD that will get their shoppers talking,” said Walkers senior marketing manager Stephanie Herbert.

“The partnership will support retailers in maximising their sales potential around the lunchtime occasion, which is set to drive appeal to a wide range of consumers.”

It coincides with year four of Walkers’ ‘CrispIN vs CrispOUT’ campaign, which highlights the divisive nature of crisp sandwiches.

The campaign – which includes TV, in-store, digital advertising and social media – is live now for 13 weeks.

The crisps join a raft of NPD launched by Walkers and Heinz over recent months.

Walkers unveiled a range of HFSS-compliant spin-offs for Wotsits and Monster Munch in June, after adding two non-HFSS variants for Sensations, aimed at the over-55s, in February and launching an Extra Flamin’ Hot sub-brand in March.

Meanwhile, Heinz teamed up with Richmond to launch “improved”, co-branded versions of its canned sausage products in May, having launched a pink vegan BBQ mayonnaise in collaboration with Barbie in April.