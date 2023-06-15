Walkers has unveiled three limited-edition crisp flavours, inspired by its Wotsits, Monster Munch and Doritos brands.

From this month, the flavours of Wotsits Really Cheesy, Monster Munch Pickled Onion and Doritos Chilli Heatwave snacks will feature on a traditional Walkers potato crisp base for the first time.

All three variants will be available in 65g price-marked packs (rsp: £1.25) and a multipack format (rsp: £1.65/5x24g). A 43g pack will be available exclusively in Tesco (rsp: £1).

They are non-HFSS, in line with Walkers’ goal to make 50% of its sales come from non-HFSS snacks, and those in portions of 100 calories or fewer by 2025.

The new formats would “drive excitement amongst consumers, and appeal to shoppers looking for innovative snacking options”, said Walkers.

“We know that shoppers are after two main things when they turn to savoury snacks – enjoyment and excitement,” said Walkers senior brand manager Jonny Roberts.

The innovations would “help deliver on both of those needs”, Roberts added.

It comes after Doritos and Wotsits brought in an additional £29.2m combined in the year ending 25 February 2023, according to NIQ data.

Walkers this month unveiled plans to invest £58m into its Leicester production site, including the installation of a new line, which will boost production of Wotsits and Monster Munch.