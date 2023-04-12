Warburtons is targeting health-conscious shoppers with a lighter, thin version of its crumpets.

Crumpet Thins are made with the same ingredients as the originals, but are HFSS-compliant and contain just 61 calories each.

Billed as a snack option or lighter breakfast, packs of eight have rolled into Morrisons (rsp: £1.65/8x32g). They will hit shelves in Tesco, Iceland, Co-op and Asda later this month.

“Consumers are always looking for new ways to enjoy our products so, when looking at the market, we found a need for lighter options which still delivered on great taste,” said Warburtons chairman Jonathan Warburton.

“Our existing Thins and Thin Bagel ranges have been booming since their launch, so we knew the demand was there.”

He added that crumpets are a popular snack for many Brits for breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up.

“It was a no-brainer for us to have some fun with our signature recipe and bring the nation Crumpet Thins,” he said.

The launch comes as Warburtons claims it has sold more than 100 million packs of crumpets over the past 12 months.

Britain’s biggest bakery brand last month appointed Mary-Ann Kilby as its new MD, effective from September this year.