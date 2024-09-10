Warburtons has added a range of Belgian waffles in response to “an upward trend in dessert shops on the high street”.

Two variants – Choc Chip and Pearl Sugar – have launched as singles (rsp: £1.15/70g) and in multipacks of four (rsp: £2.50/4x55g) in Tesco.

An “upward trend in waffle (and dessert) shops on the high street” had boosted the popularity of Belgian waffles in the UK, said Warburtons.

According to NIQ data, nearly one in five (18%) households now enjoyed waffles at home [52 w/e 12 June 2024] and 50 million packs of them were sold in grocery in the year to 25 February 2024.

“Consumers are always looking for new ways to switch up their mealtimes so providing consumers with new, exciting products is really important to us,” said Warburtons chairman Jonathan Warburton.

“Waffles have become incredibly popular and these are particularly delicious, as a treat breakfast or snack, if I do say so myself.”

Warburtons isn’t the only bakery brand hoping to capitalise on shoppers’ growing appetite for waffles.

High-street dessert chain Wafflemeister made its grocery debut in February 2023, launching a trio of waffle SKUs – Belgian, Belgian Coated with Chocolate and Toasting – into selected Waitrose stores.

St Pierre then debuted a duo of Belgian waffle multipacks into Asda in September, having launched a similar product into Walmart in the US at the end of 2022.