William Grant & Sons is to bring ready-to-serve (RTS) cocktails from Dutch distiller De Kuyper to the UK.

The four-strong range of bottled cocktails (rsp: £13/50cl) were “designed to cater to the demand for consumers to experience top-quality drinks at home”, William Grant & Sons said.

They are: Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri, Passionfruit Martini and Espresso Martini.

Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri will launch in Sainsbury’s from mid-March, with all four of the cocktails landing on Amazon from April.

While many consumers knew and appreciated cocktails out and about, many didn’t “have the time or the equipment to prepare cocktails at home”, De Kuyper said.

Its range of RTS cocktails offered “the perfect solution” as they saved time and were easy to prepare, it added.

The cocktails could be served and enjoyed by either “shaking the cocktails first to create the perfect flavour” or by simply pouring the drink chilled into a glass.

De Kuyper was “on a mission to democratise cocktails and offer everybody the chance to enjoy their favourite cocktail any time,” according to its CEO Mark de Witte.

The spirits distiller already sells products including its Blue Curacao and Cherry Brandy Liqueur in UK grocery, via its distribution tie up with William Grant & Sons.

It first launched its RTS range in the Netherlands in summer 2023. In its domestic market, the range also includes Cosmopolitan and Clover Club serves.

In addition to the UK, De Kuyper is also expanding into other other European markets, including Germany and Spain.