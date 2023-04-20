German brewer Klosterbräuerei Neuzelle has unveiled what it claims is the world’s first powdered beer.

Following two years’ development work, the supplier has produced prototypes of two 0.0% abv brews – one regular and one gluten-free.

Each comes as a 45g sachet of powder that the consumer simply adds to 500ml of water.

The resulting drink offered “the complete beer taste, with carbon dioxide and a head of foam”, said Klosterbräuerei Neuzelle – which declined to share details of the ingredients and production process.

Being much lighter than bottles and cans, the sachets could mark a “turning point” for reducing carbon emissions of beer exports, the brewer claimed.

“If we apply this to 100% of exporting breweries in Germany, we could cut about three to five per cent of the country’s CO2,” said Klosterbräuerei Neuzelle GM Stefan Fritsche.

“And if you look at it globally, that would be about half a per cent of CO2 emissions worldwide that we could reduce.”

Recipe adjustments would allow the brewer to create “any beer” in future, Fritsche claimed. “Dark beer, light beer, India pale ale: we can do all that with powder.”

The 0.0% variants had been produced first due to soaring demand for low & no drinks, he explained.

Indeed, the UK’s low & no alcohol market has seen value rise 2.6% in grocery to £206.7m [NIQ 52 w/e 28 January 2023].

“Most of all, consumers care about taste. Alcohol is not so important, especially with the trend towards healthier living,” said Fritsche.

“First we will prove it is possible to do without alcohol, then we will add it in with a 4%-5% beer.”

While a UK launch date has not yet been set, the brewer is looking for a distribution partner and has already garnered some interest, Fritsche added. “People love the idea and are willing to pay for it.”