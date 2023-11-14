Wu-Tang Clan frontman RZA has teamed up with Ballantine’s and Flying Goose to launch a limited-edition sriracha sauce.

Although alcohol-free, the “mouth-tingling” NPD (rsp: £4.99/455ml) takes flavour cues from Ballantine’s 7 American Barrel, a blended scotch whisky aged for a minimum of seven years.

It offered notes of “soft red apples, intermingled with ripe pear and creamy caramel”, said Ballantine’s.

Bottles are available to order now via Sous Chef and Ballantine’s webstore.

A limited number of bottles are also available to Uber Eats customers ordering from nine ramen restaurants in London, including Shoryu, Westfield; Koi Ramen Bar, Tooting; Taro, Victoria; and Mama Pho, Deptford.

This is the third and final collaborative launch between RZA and Ballantine’s, following the release of a limited-edition Crosley record player in June and a fashion line with Japanese streetwear brand Neighbourhood in October.

“Much like the process of making whisky, we’ve gone to great lengths to ensure the blend and balance of flavours in this hot sauce hit all the right notes,” said Ballantine’s marketing director Paul-André Vacheron.

Flying Goose CEO Jittiporn Jantarach added it was a hot sauce “unlike any other”.

It is the latest in a string of celebrity-backed hot sauces to hit the market in recent months.

Sauce Shop, for instance, teamed up with rock band Foals to launch its Holy Fire Hot Honey variant last April.

In February, Heinz unveiled its Tingly Ted’s hot sauce brand, created in a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.