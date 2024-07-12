Yorkshire Tea has added a new flavoured blend to its Proper Breaks range.

Caramelised Biscuit Brew (rsp: £2.29/40 bags) has rolled into Morrisons stores and is also available on Amazon in a 160-bag pack format (rsp: £9.20).

Made from 100% Rainforest Alliance certified tea blended with natural flavouring, the brew was “an irresistible biscuit twist” on Yorkshire Tea’s classic brew, the brand said.

It has joined Malty Biscuit Brew and Toast & Jam Brew in the Proper Breaks range, which launched in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

The brew was designed to ape the flavour of dunking a caramel biscuit into a cup of tea, according to Yorkshire Tea innovation manager Kate Halloran.

“I quite like adding a little something to my brew and it’s amazing how many flavours taste delicious when they’re stirred into a cup of Yorkshire Tea,” she said. “Creating our Caramelised Biscuit Brew has been a dream – the buttery, warming, biscuity flavours work perfectly with the lovely, malty richness of Yorkshire Tea.”

Caramelised Biscuit Brew was “a naturally sweet blend that works a treat with or without milk”, she added.

To celebrate the launch, Yorkshire Tea is to open an experiential ‘House of Caramelised Biscuit’ at 15 Bateman St in London. The pop-up, open to visitors on Thursday 18 and Friday 19 July, featured “a world of giant teapots, caramel clouds, DJs, biscuit lounges and ASMR phones”, Yorkshire Tea said.

Yorkshire Tea is Britain’s biggest tea brand, with sales of £145.0m [NIQ 52 we 31 December 2024]. The brand added £19.9m last year on volumes up 13.4%.

In May brand owner Bettys & Taylors reported revenues in the 12 months to 31 October 2023 were up by 14%, to £295.7m. It cited the growing popularity of Yorkshire Tea as a key factor in its solid performance.