A “first-of-its-kind” cheese alternative snacking product made from potatoes has made its debut.

Called Tater Cheezz, the frozen innovation was developed by wholesaler and distributor Ark34.

The NPD comprises plant-based nuggets, made primarily from potatoes and coated in a wheat- and corn-based crumb.

The nuggets, developed for foodservice and retail, are suited to air-frying, baking and deep-frying, delivering a “creamy, melty” centre with a “crispy” outer coating.

The potato used in the product was a “special variety”, said Ark34 director Seju Shah.

It had undergone “a specialised process to transform its starches and proteins into a creamy, cheese-like consistency”, Shah added.

The result was a product that mimicked cheese “in both taste and aroma” and was designed to appeal to “flexitarians, plant-based eaters, and mainstream snack lovers alike”, he said.

Tater Cheezz is available to retailers in 280g and 400g packs (rsp: TBC), suited to families and party gatherings, respectively. Ark34 plans to add additional flavour variants “soon”.

The NPD won ‘best frozen product’ at the Gulfood Innovation Awards, held at Dubai’s World Trade Centre last month. It will be exhibited at the International Food & Drink Event at London’s ExCel centre next week (17-19 March).

Shah said he hoped to connect with partners “who recognise the significant first mover advantages this product offers” at the event.