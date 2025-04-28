Challenger tequila brand El Rayo has added a pre-mixed tequila and tonic in a can.

El Rayo Tequila Tonic (rsp: £3.50/250ml) has launched on Amazon and via the brand’s own website.

It combines El Rayo’s Plata tequila with a premium tonic water and “a hint” of grapefruit juice.

The RTD was a “premium alternative to a ‘gin in a tin’” and “the natural next step in El Rayo’s mission to inspire people to think and drink tequila differently”, the brand said.

“We’ve been banging the tequila & tonic drum since day one at El Rayo,” said El Rayo co-founder Tom Bishop. “Our new RTD is the next step in making it even easier to enjoy – opening the door for a new audience to discover tequila.

“We’ve crafted a full-flavoured, beautifully balanced serve that brings our premium Plata tequila to more moments – all while staying true to our vision of a modern, creative Mexico.”

El Rayo was co-founded by Bishop and Jack Vereker in Peckham in 2019. Its Plata and Reposado tequilas are made from 100% blue agave harvested in Mexico’s highlands and stocked in retailers including Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.