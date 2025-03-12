Magnum has launched a “multisensory” advertising campaign that broadcasts the “unmistakable sound of its signature chocolate crack” to car radios when they pass billboards promoting the ice cream.

The campaign uses radio and outdoor company Global’s API data feed so that motorists tuning into Heart via DAB radio have their listening interrupted by the brand’s ‘crack’ when they pass digital billboards on several UK motorways.

“This campaign is a perfect example of our commitment to innovation in advertising,” said Daniel Lythgo, Magnum brand manager UK. “By integrating audio with OOH in a highly innovative way, we are reinforcing Magnum’s product credentials via multiple senses to maximise the impact of our creative.”

The roadside campaign is being supported by “immersive activations” at Ocean Outdoor sites in London and Manchester, including at Westfield London and Manchester Skylights (Printworks). These sites, which feature sound-enabled digital out-of-home technology, amplify the cracking sound to “enhance brand engagement and reinforce Magnum’s leadership in the premium ice cream category”.

The OOH activations are supported by an omni-channel campaign running across TV, cinema and social media. Unilever worked with Mindshare, GroupM OOH, Global, Ocean Outdoor and Dooh.com on the campaign.

“We wanted to ensure that consumers don’t just see Magnum’s quality, but hear it too,” said Natasha Irwin, Unilever account director at Mindshare UK. “By leveraging innovative API-driven ad synchronisation, we’re ensuring that the signature Magnum cracking sound makes an impact across all media touchpoints, even in traditionally soundless environments such as OOH.”