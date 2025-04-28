Planted has announced the launch of its first plant-based steak.

The Planted Steak (rsp: £4) will be available in Tesco nationwide from today.

The product is made from soy protein, bean and rice flour, rapeseed oil and a mix of microbial cultures.

The SKU is a high-protein, high-fibre product with key nutrients including vitamin B12 and iron, and contains no additives.

It is made with an “innovative fermentation process” which creates an umami flavour and sets “a new standard for large plant-based cuts in the retail market”, the brand said.

“Throughout the development process, we worked closely with over 50 chefs to create a plant-based steak that truly stands out for its flavour, texture, and overall eating experience,” says Planted co-founder Christoph Jenny. “Our Planted Steak is designed to satisfy even the most discerning food lovers, making it a real game-changer – not just for us, but for the plant-based industry as a whole.

“No other plant-based steak is made solely from natural ingredients, with no additives, while delivering such exceptional juiciness and tenderness,” he added.

Planted is also further investing in capacity expansion with the addition of a new production facility in southern Germany which is due to open at the end of April.

The brand claims that thanks to the fermentation technology, the site will become the most modern production facility for plant-based meat in Europe.